April 13, 1931 - July 23, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Walter Glenn Williams, age 88, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. Walter was born on April 13, 1931, to Ralph and Clara (Zweifel) Williams. He was raised on a farm in Oakley, WI. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1949. Walter married the love of his life, Gladys Buehl at St. John's Evangelical Church in Monroe, WI, on September 19, 1954. Walt thoroughly enjoyed farming, and could be found helping out on the family farm up until the age of 85. He also loved butchering for the family and the neighbors. Later he became known as a fine craftsman with woodworking. He'll be especially remembered for his quick witted humor and his pranks.

Walter is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gladys (Buehl) a.k.a. Happy Bottoms of Brodhead; five children: Jeffrey (Karen) Williams of Brodhead, Jennifer (Guy) Dion of Brodhead, Douglas (Terri) Williams of Evansville, Bradley (Marci) Williams of Brodhead and Joel (Suzonne) Williams of Keithville, LA; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, William and Ada Buehl; a special aunt and uncle, Janet and Willis Williams; a sister, Arlene Williams; and a daughter-in-law, Jan Williams.

A visitation will take place at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and also at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Brodhead. Funeral Services will be held at the United Methodist Church on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded after the funeral services.

www.dlnewcomfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484