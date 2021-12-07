East Troy, WI - Walter G. Enright Jr age 87 a life long resident of East Troy passed away on Friday morning December 3 2021. He was born on April 23 1934 to the late Walter and Hazel nee( Cook) After graduating from East Troy High school he Married his beloved wife Mary Alice nee (Prout) and raised two children The late Robert Joseph "Tad" and Susan Mary "Sue" They were married 52 years before Mary's passing in 2006 Walter worked at Trent Tube and retired after 47 years; he was also on the volunteer fire and rescue squad in his early years. He enjoyed woodworking , collecting model tractors and watching the Indianapolis 500. He also enjoyed "Deer Hunting" with family. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Sue Enright of East Troy Granddaughter Theresa (Doug) Blazek of Lyons Great Granddaughter Evalynn Taylor of Lyons , Brothers , sisters Nieces and nephews. The Family would like to invite you to a celebration of life at Ivan's Backstage 1pm on December 9 2021. Legacy Funeral Services has the honor of serving the family. Legacy Funeral Services
(262)642-5057 2974 Main St East Troy, Wisconsin 53120
