Janesville, WI - Walter Elwyn Bancroft II, age 72, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on August 20, 1949, the son of Walter and Margaret Ann (Moore) Bancroft. He graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1967. He married Marilee Ellingson in Clinton on January 22, 1972, they had nearly 50 years together before his passing. Walter owned and operated his own housing inspection company. He was also an active associate member of the Marine Corps League of South Western Wisconsin, detachment 623.
Walter is survived by his loving wife, Marilee; son, Jared (Carolynn) Bancroft; daughter, Michelle Bancroft; grandchildren: Dylan ( Makala) Hagans, Blake, Tanis, and Tamyra Bancroft; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Walter E. Bancroft III.
A memorial service will be held at a future time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Bancroft, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.