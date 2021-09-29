Edgerton, WI - Walter E. Diedrick, 91, of Edgerton, WI, died on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Edgerton Care Center. Walter was born on September 2, 1930 in Janesville, WI to the late Walter and Alice (Jasperson) Diedrick. He was a 1948 graduate of Edgerton High School and would go on to earn a PhD from Iowa State University. Walter enlisted in the Marines after high school. He was a teacher all his life, starting in a one room school in Orfordville, all the way to being a professor at Iowa State. He retired from the Edgerton School District. On June 27, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Elroy, Walter married Elizabeth Ann Lawrence. Walter was extremely active in many philanthropy activities in the Rock County area. He was a key member in the restoration of both the Sterling North Home and Edgerton Railroad Depot. He was active in the expansion of the Edgerton Library and, with Elizabeth, was active in the Rock County Historical Society. He sat on the board of the Sterling North Society and the Edgerton Library Association. He was the President of the Fulton Cemetery Board and a member of the Janesville Art League. He and Elizabeth were named Top 5 Citizen of Rock County and was also Rock County Citizen of the Year. Walter was also an accomplished pilot.
Walter is survived by his three children: Eric (Jeanne) Diedrick, Kirk (Mary) Diedrick, Rebecca Diedrick all of Edgerton, WI; grandchildren: Kyle (Kristina), Keith (Irene), Melissa (Talos); 4 great-grandchildren: and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth Diedrick; brother: Fred Diedrick; sister: Patty Stricker.
It was Walter's wishes that no services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
