September 30, 1930 - February 21, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE - Walter C. Kopp, 90, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at his home in Janesville. He was born at home in rural Evansville on September 30, 1930, the youngest child of Ernest and Marie (Brand) Kopp.
After graduating from Evansville High School in 1948, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, through the beginning of the Korean War. Walter married Lulu Belle "Lou" Hageman on February 28, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church. They started farming in 1955 and lived in Center Township where he was an active member of the community, holding various offices and serving on several boards. In 1998 they moved to Janesville. Walter worked at Rock County Honda until he retired at age 84. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 237 in Footville and the VFW Post 1621 in Janesville.
Due to Covid-19, the family was not able to celebrate his 90th birthday together. Instead, Walter was surprised to receive dozens of birthday cards and well wishes from family and friends. He especially enjoyed the cards from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all sharing memories of their time with Grandpa.
Walter is survived by his wife of almost 68 years; two sons, Donald (Linda) of Oshkosh and James (Patricia) of Greenville, SC; two daughters, Sharon (Kenneth) Perry of Janesville and Susan (Douglas) Krause of Whitewater; two sisters, Lena Hinton and Wilma Furseth; one sister-in-law, Eileen Kopp; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ernest, Jr.; one sister, Rosemarie Lawry, and her husband Erwin; two brothers-in-law, Don Hinton and Roger Furseth; and one great-granddaughter.
A private family service will be held at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH at 11 am Friday, February 26, 2021, with Reverend Donald Fehlauer officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME of Janesville, is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the Agrace HospiceCare team for their support and compassion.
