March 27, 1942 - April 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Walter A. Walikonis, age 78, of Janesville, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville after a short illness. He was born in Janesville on March 27, 1942, the son of the late Walter and Viola (Kreger) Walikonis. Walter was employed by General Motors for over 30 years before retiring in Maintenance. He was a member of UAW Local 95, and the local AA community. Walter was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and current member of St. William Catholic Church. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed hosting countless cookouts and pool parties at his home over the years. He was an avid Parker Fan and loved his Brewers
He is survived by his 2 children, Charlyn (Jim Zurfluh) Sorenson of Brodhead, and Wesley (Debra) Walikonis of Neenah; 4 grandchildren: Justin (Karissa) Sorenson, Katy Jo Sorenson, Marissa (Tyler Rockenfield) Sorenson, and Casey Walikonis; 5 great grandchildren: Connor, Jordan, Addison, Kennedy, and Jack; a brother, Charles (Karan) Walikonis of Pecatonica, IL; and a sister, Helen Hullberg of Menominee, WI; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 5 siblings: Jeanette Walikonis, Wesley Walikonis, Thomas Walikonis, Anita Kolb, and Stella Geister.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Visitation will continue on Friday at the CHURCH from 9:30 AM to time of Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Masks are being requested to be worn during the visitation and funeral.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville 608-752-2444