March 27, 1942 - April 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Walter A. Walikonis, age 78, of Janesville, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville after a short illness. He was born in Janesville on March 27, 1942, the son of the late Walter and Viola (Kreger) Walikonis. Walter was employed by General Motors for over 30 years before retiring in Maintenance. He was a member of UAW Local 95, and the local AA community. Walter was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and current member of St. William Catholic Church. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed hosting countless cookouts and pool parties at his home over the years. He was an avid Parker Fan and loved his Brewers
He is survived by his two children, Charlyn (Jim Zurfluh) Sorenson of Brodhead, and Wesley (Debra) Walikonis of Neenah; four grandchildren: Justin (Karissa) Sorenson, Katy Jo Sorenson, Marissa (Tyler Rockenfield) Sorenson, and Casey Walikonis; five great-grandchildren: Connor, Jordan, Addison, Kennedy, and Jack; a brother, Charles (Karan) Walikonis of Pecatonica, IL; and a sister, Helen Hullberg of Menominee, WI; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings: Jeanette, Wesley, Thomas, Anita, and Stella.
A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville when restrictions are removed due to the Covid 19 Pandemic
