Walter A. Govert

Beloit, WI -- Walter Anthony Govert, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL. He was born November 6, 1935, in New Underwood, South Dakota, the son of Alphons and Agnes M. (Stockman) Govert. Walter was a 1953 graduate of Orfordville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves serving during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. Walter married Charlene Davis on April 22, 1961, in St. Jude Catholic Church. Walter was formerly employed by Fairbanks Morse and Weiland Well Drilling. He then became co-owner of Govert Brothers Well Drilling with his brother Leon. Walter and Charlene were owners of Goverts Coon Creek Tree Farm where they sold asparagus and Christmas trees. Walter was a hard worker and enjoyed working on the farm, fishing and hunting. He and Charlene traveled the 49 States. Walter was the former President and lifetime member of the Wisconsin Water Well Association and a former member of the Elks Club. He was also a member of Isaac Walton Trap Shooting Club.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Govert of Beloit, WI; children: Shelly Govert, Jody (Gary) Ballard both of Beloit, WI, Jackie Govert of Westville, FL, and Kim (George) Govert-Meris of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Autumn Meris, Victor (Gabbie Bonfiglio) Ballard and Clayton (Hala Ryan) Ballard; brothers: Richard (Pamela) Govert, Leon (Diane) Govert, Ray Govert, Ralph (Donna) Govert, Louis (Karen) Govert, and Francis (Terry) Govert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Gerald Govert; and sister-in-law, Penny Govert.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Walter will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a Scripture service at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the church. A memorial will be established in his name at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com