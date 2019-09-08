February 23, 1927 - August 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Walpurga "Kitty" "Purgi" Lund, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Evansville Manor. She was born in Austria on February 23, 1927; the daughter of Franz and Marie (Steinmayer) Holzl. Kitty met her loving husband, Edwin E. Rothen while he served in the Army during World War II, and they were wed in Ebelsberg, Linz, Austria on August 21, 1948. She came to America as a war bride, and was naturalized in 1951. They had 40 wonderful years together, before Edwin's passing on July 2, 1988. Kitty was employed with Blain's Farm and Fleet for 17 years, working as a bookkeeper. She volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at the local VFW Post 1621, and also volunteered her time with Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Kitty was a devoted homemaker in caring for her family through the years, and she had an affinity for dark chocolate sweets as well.

Kitty is survived by her two children, Edwin (Barbara) Rothen of Palm Bay, FL and Linda (Steve Freitag) Rothen-Johnson of Oregon, WI; grandchildren: Daniel Edwin (Lisa) Rothen, Steven (Jillian) Rothen, Teagen (Benjamin) Wehmann, Erik (Michael Scott) Johnson; great grandchildren: Alexis, Andrew, Ava, Lucas, and Rebecca. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Edwin in 1988; and second husband, William Lund in 1995.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Burial will follow immediately to Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kitty's memory to the American Red Cross. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com