Wallace R. "Wally" Hindes

Janesville, WI - Wallace R. Hindes, age 91, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Wally was born in Janesville, WI on January 22, 1930; the son of Earl and Helen (Brooks) Hindes. Wally lived in various places in Wisconsin and Illinois while growing up. He graduated from Austin High School in Chicago, IL and thereafter entered the Marine Corps for 3 years. He joined the Janesville Police Department in 1951, retiring in 1988 as a Commander, after serving the City of Janesville for 37 years. Wally was a member of the Elks Club, Moose Club, life member of the Marine Corps League, 2nd Division USMC Association, Marine Corps Association, and Marine Memorial Club, located in San Francisco, CA. He was a former member of the Professional Policeman's Association and past member of the Kiwanis.
Wally is survived by his special long time companion Marian Carlson and her family: Shirley Bewick, Sharon (Rich Ovre) Carlson, and Shelly (Gary Hanke) Crull-Hanke and their families. Also important in Wally's life are his special family: George and Dottie Albrecht; and their children: Michael, Scot (Wally's Godson), and Leigh. Wally is thankful to the many memories and relationships he built over the years, but especially with his neighbors and good friend, George Brunner.
He was predeceased by his parents; his stepmother, Florence Hindes; step-sister, Lavita; and step-brother, Howard and his wife, Betty; cousin, Leon Moore; as well as his uncle and aunt, Dr. and Mrs. Mellville Smith, of Janesville, whom he sometimes resided with over the years.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will be held immediately following the service with a family committal at Oak Hill Cemetery to follow. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
