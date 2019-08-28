January 21, 1946 - June 4, 2019

Rock County, WI -- Wallace James Schultz, was born on January 21, 1946, and entered eternal life on June 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, in MO. He was born to Lawrence and Rosina Schultz in Rock County, WI, where he lived most of his life. He married Judy K. Kettle on August 5, 1967. They had three daughters, Dawn, Michele, and Angelee. Wally, or Walleye, was loved by many. Once you met him, you knew you had a friend for life. Honest, down to earth, and unselfish, he would do anything for anyone. He worked at Dorsey Trailers in Edgerton, WI, and then for Milton Propane, where he retired from. Wally was a hard-working man who liked to fish, hunt, camp, play cards, take small trips, visit casinos, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Always joking and smiling, he loved to have family get-togethers. Seeing the happiness and hearing the laughter made him so happy. The most important part of his life was his family. They always came first, and his grandchildren meant the world to him. His zest for life, love and laughter will live on forever.

Wally is survived by his wife, Judy of 52 years; daughters: Dawn (Brett) Resh, Michele Schultz, and Angelee (Ricardo) DeLaFuente; eight grandchildren: Ryan, Trevor, Baylee, Marissa, Christopher, Hanna, Benjamin, and Samuel; six great grandchildren: Blake, Harlow, Kinison, Rowan, Harper, and Remi; one brother, John "Jack" Schultz; five sisters: Betty Kettle, Darlene Jacobson, Barbara Moses, Shirley Hume, and Doris Schroeder; many sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; cousins; nieces; nephews; friends; and his beloved dog, Simon.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald and Eugene Schultz; nephew, Kennith Schultz; and niece, Jennifer Sue Ebbert.

Memorial service to be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 E. High St., Edgerton, WI 53534. Visitation at 10 a.m. with memorial at 11 a.m. Pastor Carl Seeger officiating. A luncheon will follow, after the service.