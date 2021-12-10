Walden Benjamin "Bud" Thiede

March 5, 1930 - December 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Walden "Bud" Benjamin Thiede, age 91, died of natural causes on December 3, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin. Bud was born on March 5, 1930, in New Ulm, Minnesota, the son of Benjamin A. Thiede and Lena (Fixsen) Thiede. Bud graduated from New Ulm High School. He was a member of the Minnesota National Guard from 1947 to 1951, enlisting as a high school senior at age 17. He served federal duty as a basic training instructor at Camp Rucker, Alabama, during the first year of the Korean War. Bud attended the University of Minnesota and General Motors Technical Institute in Flint, Michigan.
Bud and Bethany (Curtis) Thiede met in Flint and were later married there in October of 1954. They were dance partners for life. Bud and Bethany lived in Livonia, MI, New Ulm, LaCrosse, WI, and moved to Janesville, WI with their seven children in 1969.
In his profession as a mechanical automotive engineer, Bud worked for GM Diesel, Chrysler Central Engineering, New Ulm Manufacturing, LaCrosse Trailer, Allis Chalmers LaCrosse, and Gilman Engineering & Mfg. in Janesville, retiring in 1985.
Bud was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville, actively participating in the church council, choir, building committee, and master gardeners. He played saxophone in the Janesville Senior Center Band, the Rock Prairie Concert Band, and the Rock Prairie Big Band.
Bud is survived by his children and grandchildren: Gloria Thiede, Paradise Valley, MT; C. Curtis (Heidi) Thiede, Chicago, IL, and their daughter, Kathryn; John (Martha) Thiede, Bozeman, MT, and their children, Benjamin and David; Bethany Thiede Wray (Randy), West Bend, WI, and their children, Allison and Gabriel (Kimberly); Annette Thiede (Bruce), Iowa; Dawn Thiede (Gregory), Chicago, IL, and their children, Chance and Foster (Stephanie); Peter Thiede (Dragana Zivkovic), Miami, FL, and Peter's children, Kristen Somers and Siobhan and Fiona Thiede. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Lena Thiede; his wife, Bethany (Curtis) Thiede; and his sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Earl Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville with Pastor James Janke officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, at the CHURCH. Lunch will be served at the church after the service. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church Debt Retirement Fund or the charity of your choice.
The Thiede family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Bud's entire Agrace Hospice family. We are humbled by the kind, compassionate, expert care you all provided for Bud.