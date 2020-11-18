May 20, 1987 - November 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Wade Robert Granlund, age 33, of Janesville passed away at his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Janesville on May 20, 1987, the son of Dale and Cheryl (Olson) Granlund. He graduated from Parker High School in 2005 and attended Blackhawk Technical College studying in the automotive tech program. Wade was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Wade married Tarryn Weimer on October 5, 2013. He was employed by Morgan Corporation and previously by Monroe Trucks. Wade loved working on vehicles, especially Hot Rods. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved his wife and children. If anyone needed help, Wade was always available to lend a helping hand.
Surviving are his wife, Tarryn Granlund; his children, Brody Kelly, Braxton Granlund, Brystol Granlund; his parents, Dale and Cheryl Granlund; sisters, Regina (Nick) Holmberg and Adriane Kusek; father-in-law, Scott (Sheila) Weimer; mother-in-law, Jody (Bryan) Degenhardt; brother-in-law, Justin (Natalie) Weimer; niece and nephews, Cooper, Hayden and Emmitt Holmberg and Evelyn Weimer; aunts and uncles, Richard and Nancy Granlund, Gary and Lori Olson; maternal grandmother, Elsa Olson; grandparents-in-law, John and Sandy Robel, Rodney and Elvera Weimer; aunt and uncle-in-law, Tonya and Christopher DeRemer, as well as cousins, extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Donna Granlund, Ardell Olson and aunt Dawn Granlund.
A public visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A private service will follow for family. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.