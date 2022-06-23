Janesville, WI - W. Mike Melaas, age 80 of Janesville died Monday June 20, 2022 in his home. He was born January 31, 1942 to Wilbur and Angelus (White) Melaas in Beloit, WI. Mike became an Eagle Scout in 1957. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1960 and attended UW Madison. Mike enlisted into the U. S. Marine Corps and served his Country until his honorable discharge. He married Jean Anne Germann on June 11, 1966 in Whitewater. Mike worked as a foreman at GM in Janesville for 37 1/2 years (450 months) until his retirement in 2002. He served on the Beloit City Council for 14 years. Mike was an active member of the Beloit Noon Lions and the Beloit Moose Club and cared deeply for the community he lived in. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and especially family fishing trips to Lake Delavan. Mike & Jean shared many Casino trips and especially enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas. He was an avid Packer & Brewer fan. Mike was a sensitive loving family man, who cherished attending sporting events that involved his children and grandchildren. He was immensely proud of all of their accomplishments. Mike always looked forward to family holiday gatherings and will be remembered as a hardworking and proud Norwegian.
He is survived by his wife Jeanie Melaas of Janesville; his children, Chris (Eva Gonzales) Melaas; Mark (Tammy) Melaas and Shannon (Craig) Payton; his grandchildren, Alexis (Taylor) Topel, Kiley Melaas, Ashton Melaas, Ashley Magnus Madison, Brianna Williams, Katlin Payton and Tony (Samantha) Gonzales; his great granddaughter, Brinley Jae Topel; his two sisters, Susan (John) Carney and Cyndee (Paul) Hagen; his four legged friend, Chaz; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Promedica hospice for the care they gave Mike and his family.
A private family gathering will be planned to celebrate and honor Mike's life.