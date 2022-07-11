Beloit, WI - Vivion "Vic" Stibbe, age 85 of Beloit died Saturday July 9, 2022 in his home. He was born February 19, 1937 to the late Bernard and Beulah (Elmer) Stibbe in Muscoda, WI. Vic attended Clinton High School. He married Barbara L. Jones on June 1, 1957 in Beloit. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2016. Vic worked for the Beloit Corp. for many years and co-owned and operated the Fashion Hut with Barb. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beloit. Vic and Barb enjoyed their winters in Texas. He was an avid gardener and an accomplished woodworker. He will be remembered for loving and being involved in his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives.
He is survived by his three sons, James Stibbe of Beloit, Mark (Beth) Stibbe of Beloit and Rob (Rose) Stibbe of Chester, Maryland; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; his brother, Bernard "Wendell" (Bonnie) Stibbe of Janesville and his sister, Joyce (Ed) Jeske of Shawano, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his two brothers, Merlin & Wes.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Agrace Hospice for the care they gave Vic.
Vic's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 14, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Lucy Wynard officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Cemetery, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to Agrace Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Stibbe family on our website.