Vivian Seuser

January 19, 2021
Delavan, WI - Vivian E. Seuser, age 94, passed peacefully away on January 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Care Center, Madison, WI. She was born November 16, 1926 and lived on a family farm in Clinton, WI, the daughter of George and Alma Benstead. Vivian was a graduate of Darien High School, Darien, WI, in June 1944. She graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Business and then worked as a secretary for the Doyle law office and at Gibbs Manufacturing in Delavan. She married Donald Seuser on August 14, 1948. She worked for many years as a teacher's aide at Delavan-Darien High School, and was also involved with the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion in Delavan. Vivian was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan, participating in the choir and in service groups. She loved music and had a beautiful voice. In her early adult years, she played organ and piano for church services and weddings. She enjoyed the family gathering around the piano on holidays for a family sing-a-long. Vivian was a loving, grateful, kind, compassionate, and generous individual; even as her health deteriorated, she remained in good spirits and pleasant to family and friends, always ready to share her wonderful smile.
Vivian is survived by 2 daughters: Cindi Birch (Gary), Stoughton, WI; and Sandy Seuser, (Christie Ashmore) Madison, WI; 3 grandchildren: Nicholas Seuser (Jennifer Wolan); Erin (Birch) Trigg (Adam); and Peter Birch; and 5 great-grandchildren: Ruby and Tallulah Seuser, and Leah, Anders, and Soren Trigg; sister-in-law Shirley Hayes; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by an infant daughter, Lynn, in 1949; her husband, Donald, in 2001; her son, Barry, in 2012; and brother, Wayne Benstead, in 2019.
Due to COVID, a private family service will be held at this time. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Delavan, WI. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan, WI, is assisting the family. Visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
The family thanks Ridgestone Village in Delavan, St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, and all of her personal caregivers for their wonderful care of Vivian. Any memorials in Vivian's honor may be given to:
Ridgestone Village, 1025 South Second St., Delavan, WI 53115
St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, Madison, WI 53711