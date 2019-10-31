April 21, 1930 - October 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Vivian M. Kowalski, age 89, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Evansville on April 21, 1930, the daughter of William and Pearl (Crawford) Spanton. She married Walter Kowalski on June 26, 1948, in Beloit, and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2003. Vivian worked as a flower arranger at Sentry. She loved working outdoors, in her gardens, landscaping, and quilting.

Vivian is survived by her children: Patricia Bender, Ed (Ruth) Kowalski, and Deb Potter; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, David Spanton; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry and Michael Kowalski; daughter, Linda Barr; brothers, John and Kenneth Spanton; and sisters, Evelyn Gransee and Fern Muchow.

Private family services will be held at Vivian's request. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.