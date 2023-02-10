Janesville, WI - Vivian A. Fisher, age 98, of Janesville, passed away on January 20, 2023, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility. She was born in Tomah, WI on February 12, 1924; the daughter of Otto L. Dupee and Sarah M. (Baldwin) Dupee. Vivian married Elmer Fisher On September 5, 1945. Vivian worked as a clerical assistance for Neberols Meat Packaging Plant in Albany, OR for many years. Vivian loved the outdoors, she like to play golf, go hunting and fishing on the Columbia River in Oregon with Elmer.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Rita (James) Vinz; grandson, Jeffery (Joyce); great granddaughter, Pieper; great-grandson, Colton. A special niece, Sara Schoenemann of Cross Plains, WI; nephews: Roger (Roxann), Rodney (Susie), Rick (Sandy) Robin (Rhonda), Ryan (Julie), and Rex (Chris) of Black Earth, WI. Kevin (Lori) Dupee of Durham, NC.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; sister, Velma Loger; brothers: William, Don, Otis, and Doug; special sister-in-law, Ellen Dupee; nieces, Kim Dupee and Kory Holborow.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
