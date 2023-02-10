February 12, 1924 - January 20, 2023

Janesville, WI - Vivian A. Fisher, age 98, of Janesville, passed away on January 20, 2023, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility. She was born in Tomah, WI on February 12, 1924; the daughter of Otto L. Dupee and Sarah M. (Baldwin) Dupee. Vivian married Elmer Fisher On September 5, 1945. Vivian worked as a clerical assistance for Neberols Meat Packaging Plant in Albany, OR for many years. Vivian loved the outdoors, she like to play golf, go hunting and fishing on the Columbia River in Oregon with Elmer.

