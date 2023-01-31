Viva Moe

October 6, 1924 - January 29, 2023

Clinton, WI - Viva Staley Moe, age 98, of Clinton, passed away at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with her family at her side. She was born in Evansville (Union Township), WI on October 6, 1924; the daughter of Elihu and Hilda (Teale) Staley. Viva was married to Clarence Moe on February 3, 1942 in Orfordville. They lived and farmed in the Brodhead area for 25 years before moving to Janesville in 1967. She was employed at Norwood Mills, retiring in 1990. Viva and Clarence were former members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead before moving to Janesville and becoming members at St. John Lutheran Church.

