Virginia Vanark

Beloit, WI - Virginia Cecilia Vanark, 66, of Beloit, WI passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 13, 1955 in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of Robert and Erna (Henn) Vanark Sr. Virginia received her Bachelor's degree in Engineering from UW Madison.
Virginia worked for various companies during her business career. She developed many patents under her name in metallurgy, some of these patents involved the development of the enhancement of the Armed Forces tanks during desert storm. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Vanark.
Virginia was predeceased by her parents and brother, John P. Vanark.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the church.
