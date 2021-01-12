May 20, 1959 - December 30, 2020
Delavan, WI - Virginia (Terhune) Godina, age 61, of Delavan, WI, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison. Vicki was born May 20, 1959 in Laredo, TX, the daughter of Jose Godina and Petra Galvan. She served both in the U.S. Army, and the Army National Guard.
She is survived by her father, Jose Sr; five brothers: Joseph (Lisa) Godina, Jr. of Elkhorn, WI, Augustine Godina of Delavan, Greg (Jeanine) Godina of Elkhorn, Michael (Mary) Godina of Delavan, and Matthew Godina of Delavan; a son, Jeff of Delavan; and a daughter, Petra of Delavan; three grandchildren: Victoria, Kari, and Tariq. She is preceded in death by her mother, Petra; and a brother, Pedro.
At this time, Memorial Services will be at Harvest Point Church, Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m., Rev. Gary Sisk officiating. Betzer Family Funeral Home is serving the Godina Family.