July 30, 2021
Evansville, WI - The Life of Virginia Larson
The matriarch of the Larson Tribe, Virginia Roselle Larson, 92, of Evansville, Wi, died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Kelly House in Evansville. She was born September 10, 1928 in Orfordville, WI to Frederick and Selma (Hain) Willing. After graduating from Orfordville High School, she worked at Parker Pen in Janesville. Virginia married Donald Larson on February 14, 1948 at Orfordville Lutheran Church. While farming in several locations in the Evansville area, they began their family of six children. In 1957, they purchased a farm, which is now Larson Acres. As a farm wife, she carried milk, washed milkers, and was a bookkeeper, all while raising six children.
Don and Virginia valued traveling throughout the United States and internationally, including Australia, China, Israel, South Africa, and Europe. They also enjoyed cruises including the Canary Islands and Panama Canal. At St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville, she served on Altar Guild, Church Council, Befrienders and Dorcas. Gin was active in Magnolia 4-H, Homemakers and Tourist Club. She served on the Rock County Fair Board and, as a Foods Superintendent, she implemented the nutritional exhibits and promoted Foods Review. She established the Neighbor to Neighbor farmer support group. Virginia could always be found behind a camera, in her flower garden, and in the kitchen as hostess to family and friends. Grandma Gin was always on the floor playing with grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by two daughters: Kathy Brandenburg, Evansville, Lori (Daniel) Koch, Northfield, MN; three sons: Donald (Joanne), Ed (Barb), Michael (Mariah) all of Evansville. Thirteen grandchildren: Adam and Joe Brandenburg, Jenny Schuur, Sheri Eakins, Rob, Sandy, Jamie, Mark, and Chelsey Larson, Melissa D'Amico, Danielle Koch, Ashley Keller, and Lindsey Crosby. Also fourteen cherished great grandchildren: Eli, Ava, Zack, Zoe, Nadia. Mason, Brinley, Brooke, Dane, Luke, Ellie, McKinley, Maddie, and Ada. Her husband Donald and son Ricky, sister Dorothy and brother Roger preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at St John's Lutheran Church 312 South 3rd Street Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 1:00pm until the time of service at church on Wednesday. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
A special thanks to Agrace and Kelly House. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church and Agrace.
Her children rise up and call her blessed... Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all. -Proverbs 31:28-29