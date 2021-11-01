Virginia R. (Russell) Harnack Benash

February 13, 1930 - October 30, 2021
MILTON, WI - Virginia (Russell) Harnack Benash age 91 of Milton, WI, passed away on October 30, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Virginia was born on February 13, 1930, the daughter of Harold and Katherine (Wieland) Russell, being the fifth generation on the family farm that was settled in 1850.
Virginia was involved in 4-H completing 12 years of membership. She was the Rock County Fair 4-H fair queen in 1948. She won many county and state awards. She was the State of Wisconsin delegate for the poultry project in 1945 to the National 4-H Club Congress to Chicago. Virginia won a national scholarship which she used at Whitewater State Teachers College (UW-Whitewater) to complete the two-year teachers course after which she taught in a country school for one year. Virginia graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. While attending college, she was a member of Theta Sigma Upsilon Sorority.
On August 11, 1951, Virginia was united in marriage to Ervin H. Harnack of Footville at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Together they raised five wonderful children. Ervin passed away on March 22, 1981. Virginia was employed by Parker Pen Company for 17 1/2 years from 1966 to 1983. On October 1, 1983, she married "Harley" Benash of Milton at Hope Lutheran Church. He passed away on March 27, 1992.
Virginia served as the Town of Milton Treasurer from 1990 to 2009. She also served as a poll worker for many years. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where she was active with the Meals On Wheels program, the Altar Guild, taught Sunday School and served on various other committees. She belonged to the Gathering Place, the Milton Historical Society and Ladies Golf League. She enjoyed doing many different crafts, playing scrabble and cards. In her earlier years, she enjoyed deer hunting and going to auctions. She loved to travel and visited many different countries.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jeannine (Richard) Sisson of Janesville; sons, Richard (Mary) Harnack of Chetek, WI, David Harnack, Don (Pam) Harnack and Mark (Bridgett) Harnack all of Janesville; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Katherine "Kay" Demrow. In addition to her two husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Spry and Caroline Adams, and her brother, Donald Russell.
"Virginia will be dearly missed and always remembered for the love of her family."
Funeral services will be at 12 Noon, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, Milton, Pastor Carol Baumgartner will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
