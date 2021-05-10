November 4, 1932 - February 10, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - Virginia M. Hawkes, 88, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Wednesday February 10, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. Virginia Mary Hawkes was born in Chicago, IL on November 4, 1932 the daughter of the late Reginald and Virginia (Fioertto) Hawkes. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chicago and then from Edgecliffe College in Cincinnati, OH with a BS in education. She was proud of being a member of the Red Hat society and loved the members very much. She loved ice cream sandwiches and enjoyed sharing them with family and friends.
Virginia is survived by: a sister Marion LaPierre and a brother Reginald (Arlene)Hawkes, a niece Suzanne (Mark) Nieciecki and 2 nephews; Mike (Molly) LaPierre and Tom LaPierre and many cousins and close friends whom she dearly loved. Virginia was proceeded in death by her parents and one brother in law Edward.
Services for Virginia will be held on Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 1:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00pm till the time of service.
