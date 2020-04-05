September 18, 1925 - March 29, 2020
Stoughton, WI -- Virginia Mae Whitehead, age 94, of Stoughton, WI, a long-time resident of Janesville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton, WI. She was born in Janesville on September 18, 1925, the daughter of Walton and Ednamae (Rybold) Kakuske. Virginia graduated from Janesville High School in 1943. She married Llewellyn O. Whitehead on June 22, 1946. She was briefly employed at Parker Pen Company, but for most of her life she was a homemaker, making sure her family was always taken care of in so many ways. Virginia was a long-time member of the First Christian Church in Janesville. She taught Sunday school, was the church librarian, and a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She belonged to the Homemaker's Club. She and her husband volunteered with Meals on Wheels for a number of years, and thoroughly enjoyed visiting with each person on their route. She always wanted to bring a ray of sunshine and hope into someone's life. She loved to be with her family whenever possible, and she loved to read until blindness took her sight. She loved her church family also.
Virginia is survived by her brother, William (Mary) Kakuske; two daughters, Linda (David) Wilson of Stoughton and Nancy (Thomas) Wochos of Fitchburg; four grandchildren: Julie Florence, Lisa (Brandon) Schwartz, Christopher (Katie) Wochos, and Jaclyn Wochos; seven great-grandchildren: Lauren, Ashton, Logan, Aydon, Laura, Audrey, and Emmett; one great-great-grandchild, Liam. She was preceded in death by husband, Llewellyn; parents, Walton and Ednamae; brother, Robert; and granddaughter infant, Elizabeth Ann.
A Celebration of Life service is pending. Memorials may be made to Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia's memory.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
The family of Virginia would like to thank Skaalen Nursing Home, Bright Star services, and Dr. Agni for their wonderful care and support.
Mom, you will be missed by so many who loved you dearly. But now you are home with your Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and that gives your family so much comfort and peace.