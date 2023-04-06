Virginia Mae (Thiel) Saltzman

December 7, 1931 - April 3, 2023

Janesville, WI - Virginia Mae (Thiel) Saltzman, age 91 years, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.

