Janesville, WI - Virginia Mae (Krueger) Scarborough age 95, a long-time Janesville resident passed away peacefully on Sunday April 30th, 2023 at the home of her daughter Barbara, and son-in-law William Sickler, where she had resided the last 6 years.
Ginny was born in Janesville on November 18, 1927 to Mary Ahrens Krueger and Harvey Krueger. Her father died of pneumonia in 1933. Her Mother married Kermit Whistle in 1946 who became "Dad" to Ginny, her sister Audrey, and brother Bob.
She had a happy childhood growing up in Janesville. She told stories of making leaf houses in 4th ward park, dolls out of Hollyhocks, skating on Goose Island lagoon (now Traxler Park) and family reunions at her grandparents' place. As a teenager she worked nights and weekends at Parker Pen until her graduation from Janesville High in 1946. Later, in her adult life she worked 20 years as an instructional aide at Lincoln Elementary school in Janesville.
She met a young Marine, Jesse Scarborough, through pen pal letters and married him on Aug 9, 1947 in Janesville. Their first child, Lee, was born on their 1st anniversary in 1948 and they had four more children, Robert, Lynne, Barbara and Mary. Jess and Ginny enjoyed 65 years together until Jess's death Dec. 19, 2012.
Ginny enjoyed music, crafting, quilting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was generous, loving, and curious about the life around her until the end.
Virginia is survived by her children, Lee (Barbara) Scarborough, Robert (Laureen) Scarborough, Lynne (Rex) Kolcsynski, Barbara (William) Sickler, Mary (Kirk) Diedrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her Asbury friends.
Mom loved the Lord and shared this often with others over the years:
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight." Proverbs 3: 5-6
Visitation will be Thursday May 11, 2023 from 12 noon to 1:00 pm at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville with services to follow at 1p.m. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials can be made to Echo, Salvation Army, or the Methodist Children's Home in Macon Georgia. The Scarborough family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
