Virginia Mae (Krueger) Scarborough

November 18, 1927 - April 30, 2023

Janesville, WI - Virginia Mae (Krueger) Scarborough age 95, a long-time Janesville resident passed away peacefully on Sunday April 30th, 2023 at the home of her daughter Barbara, and son-in-law William Sickler, where she had resided the last 6 years.

