Virginia Mae Benson

Janesville, WI -- Virginia Mae (Burns) Benson passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Cedar Crest, in Janesville, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Hollandale area on June 16, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Weier) Burns, the oldest of 12 children. She married Warren (Ben) D. Benson on January 7, 1956, in Hollandale, WI, and he preceded her in death in 1995. She graduated from Hollandale High School in 1953, and attended Edgewood College. After raising her six children, she started a career, and retired from the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired as a Teacher's Aid. She often worked with students with complex needs, showing love and care for all. Once retired, she volunteered for many years at the House of Mercy and the Janesville Literacy Council. Her faith was deeply important to her and she was a lifelong member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church.

Virginia is survived by her five children: Mitchell (Jill) Benson, Tod Benson, Brian (Kathy) Benson, Lisa (Tim) Arnold all from Janesville, and Karen (Kurt) Verhoeven of Delavan; three brothers: Mike (Sharon) Burns of Waunakee, Ken Burns of Madison, and Larry Burns of Darlington; four sisters: Rose (Mike) Ohlert of Cross Plains, Maureen Goen of Waunakee, Becky (Larry) Ehrhorn of Madison, and Georgine Miller of Belmont; four sisters-in-law: Doris Kuehne (Al) of Janesville, JoEllen Burns of Racine, and Judy Burns of Madison and Evaline Benson; and three brothers-in-law: Gerald (Shirley) Benson, James (Peggy) Benson, and Claire Benson. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren whom she loved and cherished: Stephanie Benson Gonzales and Kristy Arndt; Beth Nelson and Maggie McGrath; Isaac, Becky and Rachel Benson; Paul, John, Mark and Joe Benson; Nate Arnold, Nikki Fregard and Mike Arnold; Kelli Brown, KC, Kyle and Keaton Verhoeven. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren D. Benson; son, Michael; brothers: Ron Burns, John Burns, and Pat Burns; sister, Jocile Pirkle; and sisters-in-law, Mary Burns and Caroline Burns. Our mom was a very caring, quick-witted, positive person who always made us laugh and left us with wisdom. Her love of family was only rivaled by her love of a bargain. We all have fond memories of her thrifty purchases showing up on our doorsteps. Our mom's compassionate spirit will be deeply missed.

Mom, thank you for all your love and care for our family!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations are preferred to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Endowment Fund, ECHO, or the House of Mercy.