Virginia M. (Ohnstad) "Ginny" Gerber

February 28, 1934 - March 31, 2023

Janesville, WI - Virginia 'Ginny' M. Gerber, age 89, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born February 28, 1934, in Madison, WI to the late Luther and Elizabeth V. (Cadmus) Ohnstad.

