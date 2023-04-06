Virginia M. (Ohnstad) "Ginny" Gerber

Janesville, WI - Virginia 'Ginny' M. Gerber, age 89, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born February 28, 1934, in Madison, WI to the late Luther and Elizabeth V. (Cadmus) Ohnstad.
Ginny graduated from Mazomanie High School in 1951. For over 35 years, she worked as a program assistant within the University of Wisconsin system. She retired in 1999. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ginny was an avid reader and had a green thumb, growing beautiful plants and flowers. She had several causes dear to her heart and frequently contributed to various charitable organizations. She loved to travel and went on many wonderful trips with family and friends. Ginny will be remembered for her thoughtful nature and quick wit.
Ginny is survived by her two children: Gregory Gerber and Barbara Gerber; five grandchildren: Kristin (Travis) Belt, Elizabeth (Matt) Wegner, Rebecca (Eric) Smith, Kayden Gerber, and Ellery Gerber; five great grandchildren: Walker Belt, Riley Wegner, Chase Wegner, Jordan Smith, and Madison Smith; siblings: Jane (Stephen) Field and Dennis Ohnstad; sister-in-law Arlene Ohnstad; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Ohnstad.
A private funeral service for Ginny will be held by the family. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville, WI. Apfel-Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.apfelwolfe.com.
The family wishes to recognize Dr. Ryan Porter, Tara Shale, R.N., and the staff of SSM Health Cancer Care Center and Hospital for the dedicated care given to Ginny and the compassion shown to her and the family.
