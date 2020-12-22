January 8, 1952 - December 20, 2020
Janesville, WI - Virginia, M. "Ginny" Mork, age 90, of Janesville died at Heartwarming House, Milton on Sunday, December 20, 2020 and went to be with the love of her life, Gordon Mork. She was born on January 8, 1930 in Ogdensburg, WI, the daughter of Sidney and Fern Knutson. She graduated from Little Wolf High School in Manawa, WI in 1948. She married Gordon Mork on December 27, 1952 at First Lutheran Church in Ogdensburg, WI.
Ginny was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, exercising, walking and feeding and watching the birds in her backyard. She liked caring for her yard, doing crafts and looking after her family. She was a loving and caring person who was very proud of her family and especially enjoyed spending time with them and her special close friends. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Virginia Mork is survived by two sons: John (Pat) Mork of Janesville and Tony Mork of Madison. She is further survived by her brother-in-law Bob Williams and two nephews, Keith (Pat) Williams and Mike Williams She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Mork on November 15, 2006. Her parents, her sisters, Mildred and Stella and her brothers, Dennis and Melvin Knutson also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Felix J. Malpica will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546. PLEASE WEAR A MASK.
Special thanks to Doug and his staff at Heartwarming House for the care given to Virginia over the last 4 1/2 years. Also, thank you to Agrace Hospice for the care they gave to Virginia.
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glint on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you wake in the morning hush;
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circling flight.
I am the soft starlight at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry.
I am not there, I did not die.