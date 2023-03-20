Virginia M. Feeney

November 8, 1941 - March 15, 2023

Milton, WI - Virginia M. Feeney, age 81 of Milton, WI passed away on March 15, 2023 at Evansville Manor. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 8, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Borg) Varoni. She graduated from Delavan-Darien High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.

