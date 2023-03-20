Milton, WI - Virginia M. Feeney, age 81 of Milton, WI passed away on March 15, 2023 at Evansville Manor. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 8, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Borg) Varoni. She graduated from Delavan-Darien High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.
Virginia married John P. Feeney on June 23, 1962. They had four children, Paula, Steve, John Michael and Tricia. Virginia was formerly employed as a registered nurse by Mercy Hospital, Janesville, the Fort Atkinson Hospital and Rock County Hospital. Prior to retiring, she was employed for several years by K-Mart.
Virginia was an excellent pediatric nurse. She cared for children of all ages from babies to teens at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She also had a special ability to train horses. Her horses were able to perform dressage, pull a buggy or take her into the mountains of Wyoming. She was an excellent gardener at her seven acre place in the Town of Milton and at her old orange grove in Pasco County Florida. In Florida she grew orchids and citrus trees and also specialized in preserving the native plants of Florida. Virginia was a kind, generous and loving person to us all. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, daughter-in-law and mother-in-law ever.
Virginia is survived by her husband John; children, Paula Feeney, Steve (Sally) Feeney, John Michael (Kristy) Feeney, Tricia (Ben) Applebeck; grandchildren, Kathryn Feeney, Stephanie (Mitch) Starr Lemke, Nathan Feeney, Madeline Feeney and Sam Feeney; sisters, Patricia (John) Winter, Elsa Bell, Elaine (Chuck) Fremont; brother, Paul (Janet) Varoni; many nieces and nephews. Virginia's parents preceded her in death.
A service to celebrate Virginia's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, March 23rd at the funeral home.