September 20, 1940 - February 22, 2019

Waunakee, WI -- Virginia Louise Williams, age 78, died on February 22, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor Healthcare Center following a long battle with vascular dementia. She fought this debilitating disease with such grace, always. And for as long as she could, would still find humor in her every day and push her independence. Both strong traits of Virginia's. Born and raised in Lincoln, NE, she then moved to Janesville, WI, where she raised her three children. She later moved to Madison, WI, while enjoying her career at Graybar Electric. Her job then took her to Minneapolis, MN, and then St. Louis, MO. In each city she lived in, she enjoyed learning about it, figuring out all the best places to enjoy and take family to when they visited. And especially loved finding the wonderful children's museums to share with her grandkids. Virginia loved to spend time with her family and friends, traveling, enjoyed her wine, chocolate and cats, and was an avid reader. Her quick wit, love for her family and sense of humor were second to none.

She is survived by her three children: Chris (Don) Wallen of Roscoe, IL, Jeff (Diane) Williams of Pasadena, CA, and Tracey (Rory) Meixelsperger of Plain, WI; four grandchildren: Ryan and Derek Williams, Claire Meixelsperger (Thomas Amend) and Jack Meixelsperger (Kenzie Gorman); step-grandchildren, Amy McGough and Jared Wallen; her brother, Ron Payne; sisters in law and brothers in law: Judy and Larry Walker, Paul and Mary Williams, and Dick and Linda Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lenore Payne; and sister, Mary Bailey.

A celebration of Virginia's life will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Agrace Hospice Care (www.agrace.org). All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. On line expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the dedicated staff at Waunakee Manor for

their years of wonderful care and compassion for Mom. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Terri Patwell with Dean Clinic for her years of care. Your dedication is relentless and very much appreciated. And last, but not least the kind and caring staff with Agrace Hospice. There are not enough words to thank all of you during this very long journey!

"Those with dementia are still people and they still have stories and they still have character and they are all individuals and they are all unique. And they just need to be interacted with on a human level"- Carrie Mulligan.