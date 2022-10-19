Evansville, WI - Virginia L. Sime was born in Janesville on May 4, 1929, the daughter of Paul and Sophia (Gehl) Frank. She died peacefully at home on October 14, 2022. She married Paul E. Sime on February 25, 1950.
Virginia was employed by the telephone answering service and Electro-Alarm as a telephone operator for 22 years. She attended Cooksville Lutheran Church. She loved traveling, socializing, playing cards and being with her family. Virginia is survived by 3 children; Randy (Linda) Sime, Kim (Fred) Durham, Kelli (Wally) Heise; 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Frank, sister Doris Yusten and granddaughter Jennifer.
Funeral Services with Pastor Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel will be held Monday October 24, 2022 at Cooksville Lutheran Church at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be at 1:00 P.M. until time of service at the church. There will be a luncheon following the services at the church.
"When I see a butterfly, I know you are still here with me" - Unknown. Cheers, I'm buying.
"When I see a butterfly, I know you are still here with me" - Unknown. Cheers, I'm buying.
