April 1, 1923 - May 28, 2019

Ellenton, FL -- Virginia L. Koehn, 96, of Ellenton, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1923, in Sheboygan, to the late Henry and Flora (Schrameyer) Hoerz. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1941. Virginia was employed as an educational clerk within the Janesville School District. On June 15, 1946, Virginia was united in marriage to Richard Koehn at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. In 1993, the couple relocated to Ellenton, FL, where they enjoyed the rest of their retirement together. Richard preceded her in death on July 4, 2004. Virginia enjoyed traveling, camping, golfing, reading mysteries and solving crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Koehn of Madison, WI, Deborah (Steve) Noll of Monroe, MI, and Kandace (Dave) Whittlinger of Janesville, WI; five grandchildren: Erin Imsland, Alexandria Suzore, Michael Whittlinger, Amanda Jacobson, and Kelly Kahle; 13 great-grandchildren: Josephine, Connor and Logan Imsland, Cash and Ruby Suzore, Ryan and Trevor Whittlinger, Isobel and Ashlyn Jacobson, Josiah, Joshua, Callie, and Samantha Kahle and a brother David (Sherry) Hoerz. Other family and friends further survive. Along with her husband, Richard, and her parents; Virginia was preceded in death by three brothers: Richard, Henry, and James Hoerz.

A Funeral Service for Virginia will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan, with Pastor Barry Hoerz officiating. Family will greet visitors on Monday, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Virginia will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery. The family would like to thank the residents of Tidevue Estates and Heritage Park Care and Rehab. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com