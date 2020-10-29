December 19, 1927 - October 26, 2020
Janesville, WI - Virginia Kathryn Smith, age 92, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, December 19, 1927, the daughter of Dr. J. Hayden and Elsie (Baker) Foster. She grew up in the northern St. Louis suburb of Normandy, and graduated from Normandy High School in 1945. After earning a degree in Journalism at the University of Wisconsin Madison, she landed a job at the local newspaper in Sikeston, MO. She met William H. Smith on a blind date in her red Dodge convertible, and they married in August of 1952. They lived in Appleton, WI, then moved to Janesville in 1957.
Son Charles was born in 1959, and James in 1964. Kate quickly became involved in the PTA, was a library assistant at Jefferson School, a Cub Scout den mother and otherwise wrangler of two boys. She played a mean hand of bridge, 500, cribbage or any other card game you could engage her in.
Over the years her allegiances to different teams may have changed, but never her delight in watching a good game of baseball. She was also a faithful follower of Badger sports, and especially enjoyed both the football and hockey squads.
She was involved in local democracy and worked the election polls for many years (she would encourage you to vote!) She was an active member of Cargill United Methodist Church, and helped with the books for Smith's Feed Service, owned by her husband Bill. She was an avid student of US political history and always loved a good book.
She is survived by her sons, Charlie (Laurie Olin) Smith of Janesville, and Jim (Jeanne Sabbert) Smith of St. Louis; 4 grandchildren: Zachary Smith, Alexandra (Adam) Bowers, Lydia (Johannes Reppin) Smith, and Hayley Smith; 4 step-grandchildren: Nick (Abby) Olin, Brennan Olin, Carly Olin, and Barbara (Todd) Schultz of Milton; 2 wonderful great-granddaughters, Elsie and Ava; a player in Hamburg to be named later; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Princeton, IL. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com