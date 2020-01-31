Virginia June Mundth

June 11, 1927 - January 23, 2020

Bel Air, MD -- Virginia June (White) Mundth was granted her angel wings on January 23rd, 2020. She finished her earthly journey peacefully in her Bel Air home surrounded by her beloved children. Born in Janesville, WI on June 11, 1927 to George H. and Ruth I. (Munson) White, Virginia ("Bunny" to her friends) later married her Janesville high school sweetheart, Gerald Eugene Mundth (July 14, 1927 - March 11, 2007). Bunny loved music and dancing. Her home was filled with song, whether Kenny Rogers or her own children singing. She danced many nights away to Big Band sounds or 70's hits. A cherished collection of dolls lived in each room of her home, along with countless collector's books, each lovingly inscribed by the giver. Bunny loved bluebirds and the cardinals, chickadees and foxes that she watched from her kitchen window. But her family and her faith were her life. Strong and wise, with uncompromising devotion and unshakable faith in God, Bunny forever imprinted all those she touched with her special message of love.

Bunny is survived by her five (5) loving children and their spouses: Cheryl and Richard Kondrat of Cohasset, MA, Susan Nicolaides of Bel Air, MD, Jeffrey and Anne Mundth of Bel Air, MD, Michael and Kirsten Mundth of Northville, MI, and Jonathan and Ruth Mundth of Branchburg, NJ; sixteen (16) grandchildren; twenty-one (21) great-grandchildren; and her sister Joan Buscemi of Janesville, WI.

The family will hold a private funeral service at St, Margaret Church with interment at BEL AIR MEMORIAL GARDENS. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers and remembrances, donations be made in Virginia's name to the National Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, Ill 60601-7633. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com