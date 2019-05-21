October 13, 1921 - May 15, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Virginia J. Tratt, 97, of Whitewater, died on May 15, 2019, at Fairhaven Senior Services. She was born on October 13, 1921, in Richmond, WI, daughter of Paul and Alma (Meyer) Scharine. She was baptized and confirmed at Christus Ev. Lutheran Church, Richmond, WI. Virginia was educated in Richmond and Whitewater elementary schools, Whitewater City High School, Whitewater State Teachers College, and Miss Brown's School of Business, Milwaukee, WI, after which she was employed at First Citizens State Bank, Whitewater, and in later years as bookkeeper at Flora Villa. On February 17, 1944, she married Lt. Richard E. Tratt at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Whitewater, WI. He preceded her in death in 1999. They lived on a military base until he was deployed to the European Theatre of Operations as a P-47 pilot. Upon his return, Whitewater became their permanent home. Virginia was past president of the Whitewater Federation of Women's Clubs, and was a member of the Forum Club, Business and Professional Club, Country Club Women's Golf League, and member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 173. As a long-time member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Virginia served on the Altar Guild, Sunday school and Vacation Bible teacher and was a charter member of the Ladies' Evening Circle.

She is survived by her son, Terry L. (Karen) Tratt, Kalamazoo, MI.; daughter, Pamela J. (Richard, Jr.) Kraus, Whitewater, WI; grandchildren: Stephanie (Christopher) Jones, Michael Tratt, and Christopher Tratt; great-grandchild, Elyse Lane Jones.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard.

Funeral Services were held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Whitewater, WI, with Pastor Jonathon Rossman officiating. Burial was at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater. Nitardy funeral home in Whitewater assisted the family. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com