Virginia "Ginny" Wheeler

March 11, 1928 - September 13, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Virginia "Ginny" L. Wheeler, 91, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Living in Fort Atkinson. Virginia was born on March 11, 1928 in Janesville, WI to Earl and Nancy (Lawrence) Simmons. She married Eugene Wheeler On October 30, 1948. Virginia was very active as a Girl Scout Leader, and she enjoyed playing cards. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, of Fort Atkinson.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Eugene; daughter, Nancy Wheeler of Fort Atkinson; daughter-in-law, Pam Wheeler of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren: Melissa (Scott Hoerth) Wheeler, Somer (Josh) Majewski, Jenni (Brendan Collins) Wheeler; great-grandchildren: Kayleigh Wheeler, Iliana Hoerth, Sunny and Joey Majewski; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents; by son, Michael Wheeler; sisters: Dorothy, Hazel, Marlene; and brothers, Carl and Earl.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice, or to the First United Methodist Church. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Dycora and Rainbow Hospice, for their loving care.