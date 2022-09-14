Virginia "Ginny" Seefeldt

March 16, 1935 - September 9, 2022

Janesville, WI - Virginia "Ginny" Seefeldt, age 87, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1935, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of the late Donald and Grace Fraser. After graduating from Janesville High School, Ginny married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Seefeldt, on December 26, 1953, and began her career as an Army wife and mother. Dick's numerous military assignments meant that Ginny created a home for her family many times in numerous places all over the United States and Germany. She supported her three children in their schooling, sports, and activities, going to all of their swim meets, dance recitals, and games. She served as Cub Scout leader in Hawaii and Girl Scout Leader in Virginia. She didn't miss any of the children's events!

