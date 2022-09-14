Janesville, WI - Virginia "Ginny" Seefeldt, age 87, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1935, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of the late Donald and Grace Fraser. After graduating from Janesville High School, Ginny married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Seefeldt, on December 26, 1953, and began her career as an Army wife and mother. Dick's numerous military assignments meant that Ginny created a home for her family many times in numerous places all over the United States and Germany. She supported her three children in their schooling, sports, and activities, going to all of their swim meets, dance recitals, and games. She served as Cub Scout leader in Hawaii and Girl Scout Leader in Virginia. She didn't miss any of the children's events!
After Dick's retirement in 1989, they retired permanently to Mexico Beach, FL and settled among fellow retired veterans and spouses. Their home became the destination for many vacations and celebrations of their family and friends. The John C. Gainous VFW Post 10069 was the hub of Dick and Ginny's social life and her continued service. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. Over the years, she held many offices in that organization, including president and senior vice of her local Post. She headed up many projects and fundraisers including Relay For Life. Her biggest accomplishment was bringing "The Wall That Heals", the traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall to Beacon Hill Park in Mexico Beach, Florida in 2007. She was instrumental in changing the park's name to Veteran's Memorial Park and creating "The Honor Walk" there on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020.
Ginny, along with Dick, served as mentors for the Voice of Democracy essay contest in Port St. Joe High School. Ginny was a huge sports enthusiast, watching and attending Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers games. Their home in Mexico Beach, decked in Green and Gold, hosted Packer games every Sunday for years. Ginny also enjoyed playing games and cards, especially bridge, euchre, and cribbage. Ginny was very skilled with yarn and a crochet hook. Every Seefeldt grandbaby and great-grandbaby was lovingly wrapped in a blanket made by their Grandma Seefeldt, who the grandchildren called Gigi. To all who knew and loved Ginny, she was a strong, determined woman with a beaming smile, a ready laugh, and the most beautiful penmanship anyone has ever seen. She encouraged those she loved to work hard and do their best. She made sure we all knew she loved us and was proud of us. Her family meant everything to her and we will cherish her memory always. Ginny weathered one of the worst hurricanes, Hurricane Michael in 2018. It destroyed her home and much of her beloved Mexico Beach. She returned to Janesville to live once again surrounded by the love and companionship of her family and friends.
Ginny is survived by her 3 children: Steven (Susan) Seefeldt of Anacortes, WA, Rick Seefeldt of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Sue Schiavi (Randy Ordal) of Edgerton, WI; grandchildren: Spencer Seefeldt (Leigh Selby) of Copley, OH; Rikki Buffington of Houston, TX, Robin Seefeldt (David Patrick) of Los Angeles, CA, Holly Seefeldt of Brooklyn, NY, and Heather (Tracy) Rogers of Everett, WA; great-grandchildren: Azaleah Rhodes Seefeldt, Sydney Selby, Richard Seefeldt, Steven Seefeldt, Francesca Buffington, Wesley Rogers, Brooke Rogers, and Avery Rogers; brother, Bob (Kathy) Fraser of Janesville, WI; and several beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, CW4 Richard "Dick" Seefeldt; daughter-in-law Mary, Seefeldt; brothers, Rich and Ron Fraser; and sister-in-law, Jean Paul.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY with Rev. Gary Shields officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life in Mexico Beach will be planned in the future in 2023. In honor of Ginny, her family invites you to thank a veteran for their service, cheer on the Packers, and should you wish, donate to a charity of your choice or to one which she supported, Tunnels to Towers (t2t.org) which aids veterans and first responders. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Ginny's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, Mercy Manor, and the ICU at Mercy. A very special thanks to all of those that were by her side with family during the last 4 months, Bob and Kathy; Pam and Penny; Angie and Brad; Marlene and Jan; Jeananne and Ricky; Spencer, Leigh, and children; and Elaine (Ginny's special friend). Sue would like Deb (Ginny's honorary niece) to know she couldn't have done all this without her by her side. Our mother had an amazing life filled with wonderful family and friends. She will be missed but never forgotten!
