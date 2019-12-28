February 14, 1934 - December 23, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Virginia "Ginny" Ann Paulsen, 85, of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by family, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Edgerton, WI on February 14, 1934. On May 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Rodney A. Paulsen at the First Congregational Church of Racine. Ginny graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Masters degree in Special Education. She was employed with Walworth County as a Special Education teacher at Wileman School of Delavan for over 24 years, retiring in 1994. In 2006, Virginia served as First Lady of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Wisconsin. She was a former member of the Elkhorn Jr. Woman's Club and Woman's Club, member of the Wisconsin Education Association, The Danish Sisterhood, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Racine YMCA Camp Anokijig. She was an avid Bridge player. Virginia and Rod loved to travel, and were proud of their many worldwide trips.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, Rod; her two daughters, Cheryl Paulsen-Morin of Elizabeth, CO and Linda Paulsen-Randall of Hartland, WI; her two grandchildren, Kym White and Stuart Randall; two great-grandchildren, Wesley and Ezra White; and by her brother, Richard Kerr of Idaho; and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Kerr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Inurnment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Virginia's name to a local charity of your choice. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.