Virginia "Ginny" Monahan Kasian

November 16, 1933 - November 22, 2018

Muskego, WI -- Virginia was born November 16, 1933 to Lucille and Welby Beane in Berlin, WI. She graduated from Berlin High School and was Prom Queen her junior year. Virginia died November 22, 2018, surrounded by the love of her family. She married the love of her life, Merle Monahan on October 4, 1951. They lived on the Navy base in Jacksonville, FL, where Kevin was born. They returned to Omro, WI, where Julie was born. The family moved to Platteville, WI, where Sue and Laura were born. They settled in Monroe, where Shannon was born. She loved to cook, having sit down dinners every night with the family, and playing games at the kitchen table. She loved to spend time with her family, as she was known as "Grandma GG". She loved to "ching ching" at the casino, get a mani-pedi with her daughters, take a ride on the pontoon, sit in the gazebo watching her grandchildren swim, or go anywhere as long as it included a Manhattan.

She is survived by her five children: Kevin (Jane) Monahan, of Monroe, WI, Julie Monahan, of Mesa, AZ, Sue (Tom) Brockman, of Muskego, WI, Laura (Jim) Balsiger, of New Berlin, WI, Shannon (Jeff) Batzler, Mukwonago, WI; the father of her children, Merle (Cindy) Monahan, of Brodhead, WI; her soul mate, Ray Cormier; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Memorial Gathering at Krause Funeral Home, Friday, December 14, 2018, 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with service at 12 p.m.

Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151

262-786-8009 www.krausefuneralhome.com

