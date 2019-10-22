May 19, 1931 - October 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Virginia "Ginny" Mills, age 88, died after a brief illness at home, surrounded by her loving family, on the evening of Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born in Kenosha, WI on May 19, 1931, to Orlando and Barbara (Mares) Mauel and was the fourth of eight children; a child of The Depression raised by hardworking parents. The family moved to Beloit, where she graduated from Beloit High School in 1949. For a time, Ginny worked as a Corporate Receptionist at Fairbanks-Morse with her father and sister.

In 1952, Ginny met the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Mills, a dashing young businessman from Janesville. They first met at the Beloit American Legion on the dancefloor. Ginny knew immediately that she had found the perfect dance partner for the rest of her life. They were married on October 16, 1954, and were inseparable for the next 65 years. Romantic candlelight dinners at home were common for Ginny and Jerry; he adored her, and she adored him.

They made their home in Janesville, where together they raised their family with high expectations for their children, and for themselves. They led by example and turned life's challenges into opportunities (with a healthy dose of humor). The many houses they lived in became memorable homes as a result of Ginny's welcoming hospitality, attention to detail, and her exceptional taste in style and decor. Family and friends alike cherished their holiday visits with Ginny and Jerry.

Ginny was the epitome of grace, class, and humility. After raising her five children, Ginny began her own business career at age 50. She quickly became a beloved and award-winning realtor in the Janesville area and her career spanned well into her 80s. Ginny had boundless energy for participating in her community and will be fondly remembered for her dedication to the Janesville Country Club, Women's Club, St. Mary's School and Church, and Elk's Club, amongst many others. Ginny was a staple at community events in Janesville and the surrounding communities, and many people took great joy in bumping into her in unexpected places.

She had a lifelong love of musical theater and so took tremendous joy in her participation in numerous local theater productions including "Sound of Music," "My Fair Lady," "Music Man," and "Jekyll & Hyde." Ginny was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, and she took every opportunity to sing with church choirs around Janesville. She and Jerry were also avid sports fans, but held a special place in their heart for Wisconsin Badgers. As a fantastic cook and an excellent hostess, it is unsurprising that friends and fans alike still talk about their famous tailgate parties.

Ginny had adventure in her heart and led a tremendously active lifestyle. Together, Jerry and Ginny were passionate travelers, and cherished their trips together. They especially enjoyed the hot sun on the Mexican coast. They regularly visited and vacationed with their adult children and their families, creating untold memories and countless stories for their family.

She put into practice her strong Catholic values with endless compassion and selflessness in giving back to her community. Ginny led the charge for The March of Dimes, Heart & Lung Association, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, UNICEF, Meals on Wheels and, for the last 15 years, volunteered weekly at the Agrace Thrift Store. Greatness is helping others find greatness, and Ginny did that daily.

The Mills Family feels so blessed to have had such an elegant and devoted wife and mother for as long as we did. She was a major life force for us and we pledge to continue to keep her energy and her spirit alive for all to see.

Ginny's unexpected passing leaves so many with sadness and the longing for more time together. She would want everyone who loved her and misses her to know she loved you and will miss you too. Ginny had great faith, and we can imagine she is looking out for all of us and plans to see us again.

Ginny is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; five children: Matthew (Debra) Mills of The Villages, FL, Monica (Daniel) Barrie of Lake Forest, IL, Michael Mills of Milton, WI, Timothy Mills of San Diego, CA, and Amy (Toby) Spangler of Madison, WI; nine grandchildren: Sara (Zack) Mills-Flood, Alex (Molly) Mills, Kylie (Nic) Barnum, Lily Barrie, Jack Barrie, Ryan Mills, Lauren Mills, Ian Mills, and Lauren Spangler; four great-grandchildren: Catherine Mills, Margaret Mills, Benjamin Mills-Flood, and Natalie Mills; two siblings: Eleanore Christofferson and William Mauel; many other extended family and innumerable friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four of her siblings: Robert Mauel, Marvin Mauel, Marguerite Payleitner, Mary Ann and Phyllis Mauel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Agrace Hospice Center of Janesville, 2901 N. Wright Rd. 54545. The family would like to express sincere gratitude and thanks to Mary Laird for her friendship and support. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com