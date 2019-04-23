Virginia "Ginny" Lee

October 4, 1940 - April 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Virginia F. "Ginny" Lee, age 78, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away Friday morning, April 19, 2019 at Rock Haven. Ginny was born October 4, 1940 in Janesville, the daughter of the late Daniel P. and Cora M. (O'Connor) Finnane. She attended schools in Janesville, and was a graduate of Janesville High School, Class of 1959. On November 7, 1997 she was married to Duane R. Ahlf. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2009. Ginny worked at Parker Pen Co., and then worked for S.S.I. Technologies until her retirement. She will be remembered as a very independent and "feisty" lady, who was a very caring and giving person. Ginny loved shopping, especially checking out the deals at Woodman's and Piggly Wiggly in Milton. Ginny loved to cook and bake, and was always generous with her creations when the St. John Vianney Fall Festival was coming up. She always loved to make a special batch of peanut brittle for Fred! Ginny was a very avid Chicago Cubs fan.

She is survived by her two sons, Cris Lee, and Jim (Angie) Lee, Jr.; her three beloved grandchildren: Mitchell, Lauren, and Morgan; her sisters: Mary (David) Bickle, Sally Krueger, both of Janesville, Sister Mary Cora Finnane, of Chicago, IL, Genevieve Gray, and Andrea Stair, both of Janesville; her brothers, John Finnane, of Alexandria, VA, and Mac (Sheila) Finnane, of Orlando, FL; nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean E. Waite, and one who died in infancy; her brothers: William Finnane, Fr. Daniel P. Finnane, and Robert Finnane; and her brothers-in-law: Richard Waite, Sidney Krueger, Robert Stair, and Robert Gray.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St., with Msgr. Gerard Healy officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials in Ginny's name would be appreciated to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, or at www.agrace.org/donate.

