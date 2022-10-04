Virginia "Ginny" Harvey

September 29, 1939 - October 2, 2022
Sharon, WI - Ginny was born September 29, 1939 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Donald and Elizabeth E. (Wenzel) Harvey. She passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton.
September 29, 1939 - October 2, 2022
Sharon, WI - Ginny was born September 29, 1939 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Donald and Elizabeth E. (Wenzel) Harvey. She passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton.
A lifelong resident of Sharon, WI, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1957, and continued her education by graduating from UW-LaCrosse in June 1962 with a B.S. in Physical Education and minor in English. She landed her first and career long job with Lake Forest School District in Illinois. She served Everett Elementary for 39 years. During her tenure at Everett, she accomplished much by enriching her students' lives. During the summer months and weekends, she ran the family farm, travelled the world, and spoiled her many nieces and nephews with numerous cultural adventures! She loved all children and expanding their horizons by chaperoning for the 8th Grade Washington D.C.trips, a Supervisor for after school Rec Department activities, and organized the yearly Jump Rope for the Heart fundraiser. She was a special nanny to many of the Everett families. She made many lifelong friends as an educator, and continued them long after retirement in 2000. Upon retiring, she served her hometown community of Sharon as a member of the Sharon Main Street Assoc. She managed several projects, but Victorian Christmas, Model A day, and Roun da Manure were her favorites. She was so proud to be honored with The Citizen of the Year award in 2011. Ginny also served Triune Lutheran Church as atreasurer and headed up the Drive-thru for the annual Turkey dinner fundraiser.
Virginia is survived by her brothers Jerald (Lois) Harvey and Roger Harvey, Sr.; sister-in-law Patricia Harvey; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald, and sister Vicky.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Toynton's Sharon Funeral Home, 210 Baldwin St., Sharon, WI from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Virginia's memory to Historic Downtown Sharon for Victorian Christmas, P.O. Box 46, Sharon, WI. Please note as Donation for Virginia Harvey for Victorian Christmas.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171 .
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.