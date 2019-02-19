Virginia "Ginny" Freund

July 9, 1938 - February 16, 2019

Elkhorn/formerly Lake Geneva, WI -- Virginia "Ginny" Ruth Freund, 80, of Elkhorn and formerly of Lake Geneva, passed to eternal life at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Ginny was born July 9, 1938 in Libertyville, IL, to the late Everett and Augusta (Schultz) Kurtz. She married John "Jack" Freund on October 3, 1959 in Lake Geneva. She and her husband owned and operated the Handi Mart in Lake Como during the 1970's and 80's. Ginny was a longtime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in East Troy and loved to bake, sew and quilt. She established a group known as the "Ladies of the Round Table" that made quilts for veteran families and other sewing projects for the local women's shelter as well as other groups in need.

Ginny was the beloved wife of Jack Freund; the loving mother of Genise (Robert) Kamps, Julie (Tim) Schiller and John (Carol) Freund; she is also survived by eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Mesenbrink; brothers, Phillip (Betty) Kurtz and Russell (Chris) Kurtz; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Harriet Hass, Robert Kurtz, Jack Kurtz, Donald Kurtz, Earl Kurtz and Glen Kurtz.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in East Troy, WI from 11 a.m to 12 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. with Fr. Mark Molling officiating. Private Interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.

