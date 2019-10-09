Virginia "Ginger" Skaife

December 12, 1945 - October 6, 2019

Formerly Janesville and Beloit, WI -- Virginia Marie "Ginger" Skaife, age 73, a former Janesville and Beloit resident, passed away early Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL. She was born December 12, 1945 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Tuller) Burdick. On December 2, 1964, she married Jimmy "Jim" B. Skaife. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2014. Ginger was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Beloit. She worked at Mercy Health System, and was also a very devoted Mom to her fur babies, Toby, Callie, Spanky, and Muffin.

She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Burdick, of Beloit; her dear friends, Kathy and Paul Strommen, and Sally Dopkins, all of Janesville; and by other friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an older sister in infancy.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Tom Vandenberg officiating. A visitation and fellowship will follow the service until 1 p.m. at the FUNERAL HOME.

Bonnie and Kathy would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff of Fair Oaks for their compassion and care of Ginger!