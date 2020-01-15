October 27, 1936 - January 13, 2020

Janesville -- Virginia "Ginger" M. Lloyd, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. Ginger was born in Beloit on October 27, 1936; the daughter of Harold A. and Gerda K. (Sands) Lewis. She married Allen R. Lloyd on December 12, 1953. They were married 22 years before his passing on November 4, 1975. She married John N. Niles from 1979 to 2006. Ginger was a devoted Christian and a member of Cargill United Methodist Church. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a wealth of beautiful memories.

Ginger is survived by her children: Cynthia (David) Lentz, Debbie (Rob) Dorshorst, Jana (Dan) Woslum, and Lisa (Dan) Steinke; 10 grandchildren; 1 step grandson; and 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Richard Lewis and Kathleen (Joseph) Hanna. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and her loving son, Randy Lloyd.

A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Friday at CHURCH from 10 A.M. until time of service. Interment will follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice or to a charity of your choice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Ginger during her time in assisted living.