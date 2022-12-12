Virginia F. Worm

June 14, 1938 - December 8, 2022

Janesville, WI - Virginia F. Worm, 84 of Evansville and Janesville, passed away at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born in Peshtigo, WI on June 14, 1938, to Harvey and Doris Miller. She went to school in Marinette, WI.

