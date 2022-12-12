Janesville, WI - Virginia F. Worm, 84 of Evansville and Janesville, passed away at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born in Peshtigo, WI on June 14, 1938, to Harvey and Doris Miller. She went to school in Marinette, WI.
In Appleton she worked in clerical duties from a while until she became an at home mom. The family moved to Evansville, WI in 1970. She worked at Apco Knitwear in Brodhead, WI and Simmons Mattress in Janesville, WI where she retired.
She started two Junior bowling Leagues in Evansville in 1972. She was active in women's bowling leagues and Sunday night couples team. She enjoyed sewing and did many upholstery projects for family and friends. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and was lucky enough to also have time with her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons: Gary (Connie) Worm and Charlie (Tammy) Worm; grandchildren: Tanya (Chris) Keller, Jenny Arndt and Nathan (Jazzmine) Arndt; great grandchildren: Casana and Karlissa McAtee, Chloe Arndt, Landon and Logan Keller and Savanna and Anika Arndt. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rodney; daughter, Rhonda Leadman; brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton, WI. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
