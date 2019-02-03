Virginia Clemans

January 5, 1936 - December 24, 2018

Norwood, MA -- Virginia (Ginny) Dorothy Gesteland Clemans passed away in Norwood, MA, on December 24, 2018, after having suffered a serious pedestrian-car accident on September 29, 2018. Her grieving family nevertheless rejoices, knowing that when she passed from Earth to Heaven, oh how beautiful that reunion must have been with her older brother, Norman Gesteland! To be able to celebrate Christmas, 2018, together, healthy and whole! Ginny's beautiful singing voice, silenced on Earth due to age, is now undoubtedly raised in praise to God, this moment and forever more.

Ginny was born on January 5, 1936, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Lester Gesteland, a farmer and GM worker, and Sally Jacobson Gesteland, a homemaker. Ginny was always proud of being the daughter of a farmer. She remembered vividly chasing after pheasants and working hard, as one of four children. The eldest of those four children, Norm Gesteland, preceded her in death in 2010. Her younger brother, Richard Gesteland, still lives in Wisconsin, and travels extensively in his business; her younger sister, Judy Lamb, lives in Madison, WI, and is the proud mother of Aaron Lamb, a former Assistant Attorney General for Massachusetts, who worked selflessly to provide relief for the victims of the economic crisis, and who tragically died unexpectedly in 2016, at the young age of 38. Ginny graduated from Janesville High School in 1954, and then married Duane Clemans, also of Janesville, WI.

Ginny leaves many loved ones: her son, David Clemans of Hillsboro, OR; daughters: Susan Taylor of Auburn, WA, Sally Sauer of Walpole, MA, Sandra Bailey of Manassas, VA and Carolyn Clemans-Turkle of La Crescenta, CA; six grandchildren: Christopher and Nicholas Bailey of Manassas, VA, Joshua and Jared Taylor of Seattle and Auburn, WA and Jessica and Amanda Turkle of La Crescenta and Los Angeles, CA; and her great-grandson, Odin Turkle of Los Angeles, CA. She also leaves her sister-in-laws, Jane Gesteland and Hopi Gesteland; many nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends in Norwood, among which are Mildred Pepin and Claire Kennedy, both of Norwood.

Ginny will be laid to rest in Madison, WI. We will not forget her courage, her laughter, her smiles and her faithful, caring and forgiving nature. She will be greatly missed by all.