Virginia Ann Schifferman

1930 - July 20, 2020
California -- Virginia Ann (Reed) Schifferman passed quietly on July 20, 2020, due to natural causes. Vibrant and positive to the end, she enjoyed seeing her family in Southern California and frequent visits and calls from family out of state. Virginia was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin in 1930, and attended Elkhorn schools through high school. She then went on to Stevens College and University of Wisconsin (Madison). Following her move to California, she married Robert Schifferman and had two children, Reed Schifferman (Seattle) and Diane Damianakes (Redondo Beach, CA).
Even after moving to California she returned almost annually, especially in summer, to join her parents, Gladys and Harold Reed, at her favorite place on earth, the family cottage on Lauderdale Lake. Her older brother, Robert Reed (Elkhorn), and his family always joined for Wisconsin lake fun of fishing, boating and food.
Her family remembers a woman who was unfailingly supportive and who gave advice and guidance. She had amazing strength and patience. Despite failing physical health in recent years, she never complained. Virginia loved to read and learn. Her wisdom and the lessons she passed along continue to influence her family.
Survivors include husband Robert; children, Diane and Reed; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Remembrance donations should be made to your local food bank to help others in this time of need.